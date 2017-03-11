CARA CHISOLM: We need reading volunteers

Dear Editor:

Your Editorial about the importance of and need for community volunteers was very timely. I hope that there were many people who read it and are just waiting for a plea for volunteers so that they can become involved in improving Houston.

We have children in our schools who are facing the dreaded “State Tests” and are stressing already. Believe me, they really do want to do well. This provides a great opportunity for volunteers to give them a little extra boost and confidence in themselves. Their hugs and smiles are the volunteer’s reward.

Specifically, the Upper Elementary School needs people willing to spend at least 30 minutes helping a third grader practice reading. These pint-sized students are facing a major hurdle. There is a state test that determines whether they will be able to move on to fourth grade next year. Actually, they will sit in third grade until they do pass. Imagine the pressure and then, imagine yourself lending help and encouragement.

Please call the Upper Elementary office (662-456-2797) and ask how you can become a Reading Partner. Days and times are flexible and should fit into your schedule. Call now and make a difference, one child at a time.

Come on, Houston. Step up to the plate. This is an Equal Opportunity position – male and female volunteers are accepted; age is not a factor.

Thank you,

Cara Chisolm

Houston, Miss.