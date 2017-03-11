Okolona forced into consolidation

By Bobby Harrison

Special to the Chickasaw Journal.

JACKSON – The Okolona School District will be merged with the Houston and Chickasaw County districts under legislation that passed the House Education Committee Tuesday morning Feb. 28.

The bill passed the Senate earlier this session merging the Houston and Chickasaw districts, but leaving Okolona as a free-standing system. But on Tuesday, a deadline day for bills approved in one chamber to be passed out of committee in the other, the House Education Committee opted to include Okolona in the consolidation.

The bill will now be considered by the full House and most likely will end up in a conference committee where House and Senate leaders will hammer out the differences between the two chambers.

Rep. Toby Barker, (R-Hattiesbug) who chairs the Education Subcommittee that oversees school district consolidation, said it does not make sense to merge two of the Chickasaw County districts and leave out Okolona.

“It is the one that has the lowest enrollment and is failing,” Barker said. “Why would you go to the extent of consolidating and not take care of and provide opportunity for every child in Chickasaw County?”

Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, (R-Oxford), said when passing the bill in the Senate there are more issues with including Okolona in the merger. For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.

Under the House proposal, the section of Monroe County in the Okolona School District would become part of the Chickasaw Consolidated School District, with a central office located in Houston. The Monroe County portion of the Chickasaw system would be placed in a school board member district and get to vote like the rest of the citizens of the school district would.

The merger would be effective July 1, 2020, under the House proposal.

Last year, Tollison passed out of the Senate a proposal merging all three Chickasaw districts. But Rep. Preston Sullivan, (D-Okolona), was successful in delaying the consolidation while establishing a committee to study the issue and make recommendations.

The report presented to the Legislature by the study committee said it appears few if any people in the county support the consolidation.

Despite the report, the Legislature is moving ahead with some form of consolidation this year.

In recent years, the Legislature has consolidated several school districts – focusing primarily on low perform or small districts with limited local tax bases.

