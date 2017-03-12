FLOYD INGRAM: We have jobs! Let’s get to work

More than 5,000 jobs were created across the state last year and Mississippi economic development leaders wants that number to grow to 7,000 this year.

So far, the numbers are looking pretty good. Nearly 3,900 jobs have been announced by business and industry planning to set up shop in the Magnolia State this year. And Chickasaw County has seen local furniture plants advertising for workers.

But Mississippi also finds itself needing workers to fill more jobs, specifically higher paying technical and specialized jobs.

James Williams, the State Workforce Investment Board, said Mississippi doesn’t have enough qualified workers or enough people who want to work.

Can you imagine that?

Dirty Jobs

I started throwing papers when I was 10 years old. Papers were delivered every week day afternoon – rain or shine, hot or cold. I also roofed houses, drove a casket delivery truck and worked with a yard landscaper, where I shoveled dirt, gravel and manure – lots of it.

My daddy got up every morning and was off to Columbus Air Force base at dawn. Then it was home to work on old houses, do mechanic work for local farmers or those projects around the house Momma pointed him to. He slept well, paid his bills, sang in the church choir and was never in a bit of trouble in his life.

My Daddy never made us work. It was understood and expected.

I don’t understand males – I won’t call them men – who can sit around a house and watch day-time TV. I don’t understand people who expect the check to come in the mail every month for years on end.

I don’t understand people who want the good things in life, but don’t want to work!

Help wanted

A quick look at last week’s Chickasaw Journal Classified Page shows help wanted ads for a secretary, truck drivers, salesmen and, yes, newspaper carriers.

We will soon begin planting sweet potatoes around here. But it’s hard dirty work.

We have furniture plants who hire people daily. But you have to be able to pass a drug test.

We have good jobs in Chickasaw County for good people, but you have to want to work.

This county has more than $2 million in unpaid fines and the No. 1 reason judges and law enforcement say those fines aren’t being paid is the culprit doesn’t have a job.

Before I boil over, I want to point out this community – specifically the WIN Job Center – has programs for people who want job training. Every college in a 100-mile radius offers scholarship, grants and loans for those wanting a degree. And most factories around here will pay for additional training if you will show up every day, on time and prove you want to work.

There is a better life out there – if you will work in the classroom, on the production line, or in a local office.

This country and this county are fed up with hardworking men and women paying for lazy folks living in public housing, driving fancy cars and swiping their EBT card at the grocery store with $50 manicured nails.

If we want things to change around here, we have to go to work.

Floyd Ingram is Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He can be reached at work at 456-3771.