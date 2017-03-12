Sixty-two years of service
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – New dentist Dr. Herman Smith was looking for a way to get involved in his community when he came to town more than 60 years ago – and he found it.
Dr. Smith was honored for 62-years of continuous membership with the Houston Exchange Club Friday. Smith joined the club on March 1, 1955.
“I had just moved to town with a wife and kids and was looking for a way to help the town,” said Smith. “There were several service clubs in town in those days, but I chose the Exchange Club.”
As he looked around the room Friday at family and friends gathered in his honor, he quietly said, “I made the right choice. These are my friends.”
Smith said being a new businessman in town – especially a small town – is not easy.
“I was from Calhoun County and knew some people over here,” said Smith. “But I didn’t really know people and they didn’t know me. I guess between church and Exchange Club, that’s where we made our friends.”
Charles A. Berkey is credited with founding the organization in Detroit, Mich., in 1913. At his suggestion, the name “Exchange” was selected because the group of local businessmen wanted to exchange ideas and information with like-minded individuals about how to better serve their communities.
Smith said he has served on the Christmas float committee, as every officer in the club – program chairman, Secretary, Treasurer, Vice President and President – “and anywhere else they needed me.”
Smith said being a member of Exchange has been easy.
“We meet on Friday’s and you have to eat lunch, so that’s where I went,” said Smith. “I have to admit the food is better than it has been in years.”
Smith said Exchange used to meet at the Flight 21 Restaurant out by the airport, then met at the Holiday Terrace for years before moving to its present location at the Houston Country Club.
“I guess I have eaten more Exchange Club chicken than anybody,” said Smith with a smile. “They said the official bird of Exchange Club is a chicken.”
On a serious note, Smith said the Houston Exchange Club has always been a source of help for people who need it. The clubs national cause is preventing child abuse. They also take on projects that touch education, patriotism and youth.
Beauty queens needing sponsors for pageants, program speakers making a plea for their organization and schools and sports teams needing help with something have all been quietly helped by the Houston Exchange Club.
“Most of the guys that joined about the time I joined have died,” said Smith. “Bill Smith, Bob Scott, Robin Mathis and J.R. Penick are still around. I’m just glad I’m here today.”
The Houston Exchange Club meets at noon every Friday at the Houston Exchange Club. Anyone wanting to be an Exchange Club member is asked to contact a member about details and dues. Exchange is open to men and women from all walks and professions who want to join a club and serve their community.
-30-
•
