 

TY HARDIN: Please help us improve Houston

March 12, 2017

Dear Editor,

This offseason has been great for the Hilltopper football program.

Our coaching staff has worked relentlessly to put our program in the best position possible. Also, the administration has helped us with any need that they could manage.

There have been many long days and nights spent getting the football program on track. The field is currently being redone, the stadium has been pressure washed and painted, all sidewalks have been pressure washed and the weight room has been renovated.

These are just a few things we have done as a staff to better the football program along with preparing our players for the upcoming season. There are still many things that we are lacking that are essential to our future success.

Any help goes a long way.

A wise man once told me “What does a squeaky wheel get? GREASE!!” So, it is my duty to meet the needs in our lacking areas. Future needs for the program consist of: central heating and air for the field house, a reel mower, industrial washer, a fence for the field, electrical work, and plumbing work are major things that have our program behind the eight ball.

Other things consist of: concrete for the stadium/field house, gravel/rock for the stadium, and renovation/addition to the field house. The same fences, field house, stands, and concessions have not changed in almost 30 years and there haven’t been many improvements to these areas.

The young men of the Houston football program deserve the same level playing field as other programs in our surrounding area. In the mean time, we will not let these deficiencies deter from our goals and ambitions as a program.

We are beyond excited to see what the offseason and season has in store for us.

Keep the players and coaches in your thoughts and prayers as we start the long haul.

Thanks,

Ty Hardin,

Houston Football Coach

Houston, Miss.

