TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Josh Hathcock
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | March 13, 2017 | Living, News
School: Houston High School
Name: Josh Hathcock
Graduated: from Hebron Christian School in 2000
Residence: Houston.
Occupation: Human A&P Teacher; Youth and Children’s Minister of Arbor Grove Baptist Church
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Biological Sciences; Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership
Family: Son of Barry and Beth Hathcock; Married to Crissy Hathcock; Father of Carson Hathcock
Arbor Grove Youth Group; Arbor Grove Children’s Group
Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I love children.”
TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Josh Hathcock March 13, 2017
