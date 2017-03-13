TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Josh Hathcock

School: Houston High School

Name: Josh Hathcock

Graduated: from Hebron Christian School in 2000

Residence: Houston.

Occupation: Human A&P Teacher; Youth and Children’s Minister of Arbor Grove Baptist Church

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education and Biological Sciences; Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership

Family: Son of Barry and Beth Hathcock; Married to Crissy Hathcock; Father of Carson Hathcock

Arbor Grove Youth Group; Arbor Grove Children’s Group

Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I love children.”