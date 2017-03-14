HUES names Students of the Week
By Floyd Ingram | 7:05 AM | March 14, 2017 | Living, News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 27 through March 3, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Jake Norman
McFarland- Ella Frances Martin
Moss- Brady Cook
Newell- Titus Tumblin
Rimmer- Kamiya Virges
Tabb- Gracie Watson
Upshaw- George Jenkins
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Langley Smith
Harrell- Keyona McGregory
Kimbrough- Matthew Ward
Kirby- Desiree White
Moore- Taylor Mixon
Wright- Courtney Young
Fifth Grade
Carr- Kyla Clarett
Chandler- Madison Crowley
Collums- Lara Hollingsworth
Cruse- Jonathan Childress
Heair- Haley Kyle
Hollingsworth- Alex Gordillo
Rish- Dawson Pendergraph
