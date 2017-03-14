HUES names Students of the Week

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Feb. 27 through March 3, 2017.

They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.

Third Grade

Brock- Jake Norman

McFarland- Ella Frances Martin

Moss- Brady Cook

Newell- Titus Tumblin

Rimmer- Kamiya Virges

Tabb- Gracie Watson

Upshaw- George Jenkins

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Langley Smith

Harrell- Keyona McGregory

Kimbrough- Matthew Ward

Kirby- Desiree White

Moore- Taylor Mixon

Wright- Courtney Young

Fifth Grade

Carr- Kyla Clarett

Chandler- Madison Crowley

Collums- Lara Hollingsworth

Cruse- Jonathan Childress

Heair- Haley Kyle

Hollingsworth- Alex Gordillo

Rish- Dawson Pendergraph