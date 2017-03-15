Clay County investigating double homicide
By William Moore
Daily Journal
WEST POINT – Authorities are investigating the apparent shooting death of a Tupelo couple in rural Clay County.
Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said a pair of 911 callers around 4 p.m. Tuesday reported a suspicious vehicle on the west end of Dixie Road. Deputies found the bodies of a man and woman inside a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on the rural gravel road.
The victims were identified as Kentario L. Boyd, 23, and Kenya Campbell, 23, both of Tupelo. The bodies have been sent to the state crime lab to determine the exact cause of death.
“We are treating these as homicides,” Scott said. “Both victims appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds, but we won’t know for sure until we get the results from the autopsies.
“We are currently working on some leads and interviewing some people. But no one has been charged yet.”
Possibly drug related
Neither Boyd nor Campbell had a prior criminal history with Clay County law enforcement but the isolated country road was known as a place for drug deals and other criminal activity.
“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know why someone from Tupelo might want to be out on a deserted road in Clay County,” Scott said.
Daily Journal records show that Boyd was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department in November 2015 for possession of Schedule I,II, III and IV narcotics.
Community help sought
Dealing with the first double-homicide in Clay County in his 18 years, Scott called for and is receiving assistance from several other agencies.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation sent its crime scene unit to collect and preserve evidence. The Lee, Webster and Chickasaw county sheriff’s offices are also helping.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other felony crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.
