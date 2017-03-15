Clay County investigating double murder on Dixie Road
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
WEST POINT – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths Tuesday afternoon in the western part of the county.
Officials were called out to a Dixie Road residence about a mile from the Webster County line Sparta around 4:30 p.m. Details were still sketchy Tuesday evening as investigators worked the scene.
“I can’t say much more than we are currently working a death investigation involving two victims,” said CSO chief investigator Brad Pettit.
The male and female victim were found in a car and appear to have gunshot wounds. A red PT Cruiser was towed from the scene.
The crime was reported to 911 by a passerby.
No one has been arrested and authorities have not released the names of the victims or possible suspects.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other felony crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.
More details are expected to be released Wednesday.
