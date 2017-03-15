Houston falls to Saltillo

Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – After a close victory over Louisville on Tuesday night, the Houston Hilltoppers were back on the diamond on Thursday night March 9 to take on Saltillo.

And after the Toppers fell behind early, they were unable to take the lead against the Tigers and were defeated 6-4.

In the first, the Toppers started in a hole. The Tigers were able to jump on Houston’s starter Anekein Rish in the first inning by keying on his fastball. With numerous hard hits, and four runs scored, Houston was forced to change pitchers to Eli Hancock. Hancock got the Toppers out of the jam, but the damage was done.

Although they trailed by four runs early, the Toppers did fight back.

Tanner Smith was walked and moved around to third, and Luke Hancock smacked a single, driving in Smith to cut the Tigers’ lead to 4-1.

The score would remain the same for the next few innings as Hancock and Kylan Carter were impressive on the mound and held the Tigers scoreless for a few innings.

The Toppers added one more run in the fourth after Jered Bean hit a groundout scoring Tanner Bullock from third.

With the score now 4-2, the Hilltoppers continued to try to fight back with the hopes of taking the lead. Those hopes took another hit in the fifth inning as the Tigers found more offensive success and added two more runs.

With the lead now 6-2, and Houston not finding any offense in the sixth, the Hilltoppers had one last inning to pull off the comeback.

Bats battle back

After holding the Tigers scoreless in the top of the seventh, the Toppers took to the bats in the bottom of the inning.

The inning got rolling for Houston on a Bean single. Then CW Spencer smashed a hit of his own. Tanner Smith followed these two with another hit that scored Bean.

The Toppers felt the momentum beginning to shift.

Luke Hancock then stepped to the dish and hammered a single that scored Spencer. Then the momentum continued with a walk to Hayes McMullen. This walk would load the bases for Kylan Carter.

It was all down to this moment.

The Toppers trailed by two with two outs and the bases loaded, but unfortunately, Carter grounded out to third to end the threat and give the Tigers the 6-4 win.

“We had a rough start, but testament to our guys because they could have folded,” Houston head coach Scott Gann said. “That was real big and real mature of them to keep fighting. I told the guys that they grew up a little bit.”

Although not pleased with the loss, Gann said he is pleased about where his young team is at the moment.

“I think we are a little better after that,” Gann said. “I think it did a lot for our guys. I’m pleased about where we are at.”