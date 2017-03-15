 

Library Book Donation

By | 7:05 AM | March 15, 2017 | Living, News

LOVE YOUR LIBRARY MONTH Courtesy Photo Members of the Cosmopolitian Club donated books to the Houston Carnegie Library for February's celebration of "Love Your Library Month." Shown are from left, Houston Librarian Lisa Mims and Cosmopolitan Club members, June Hill, Margaret Futral and Katie Grimes.

