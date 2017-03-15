Public trust

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

It is the First Amendment because it was central to our founding father’s desire to see government out of religion, government responsive to a vocal public, government open to public inspection, and government allowing people to unite and formally tell elected officials what they want.

And we see it attacked more and more every day.

And not just in Washington and Jackson.

We see school boards in Houston wanting to hide the names of people being hired.

We see Houston city boards wanting to deal with “personnel issues,” that lead to the firing of some and hiring of others.

We see county government closing the door to public scrutiny by calling executive sessions with the outcome ultimately leading to two lawsuits.

Then these same public officials smile and ask for us to elect them this summer.

This newspaper obviously feels public business should be just that – public.

Does open government make it easier to govern? Probably not.

Does open government prevent corruption and good-ole-boy politics? Probably not.

But open government does allow the public to voice their opinion on these “private” decisions made by a chosen few.

It does allow a mixture of ideas and views to flow in the community and ultimately into the decision making process of city, county and school boards.

Most importantly, it does allow people to feel like they know what is going on with tax dollars and public policy.

The erosion of trust in all forms of federal and state government is seeping into the work of local school boards, city hall and county supervisors.

We like to think the men and women of local government have nothing to hide and sincerely want to hear their neighbor’s view on a subject.

This newspaper would like to point out there are few secrets in a small town. Closing public meetings does not protect your institution or the people you serve.

Please understand why the public will not support your school bond issues, city tourism tax or county property tax increase if they don’t feel they know what you are doing with their tax money.

We urge school trustees, aldermen and supervisors to close their meetings only as a last resort.

We urge you to trust the public you serve.