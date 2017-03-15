Toppers hang tough

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – With basketball season in the books, it’s time for baseball in Houston.

As the Hilltoppers took to the field on a chilly Tuesday night March 7, they hosted division foe Louisville. And in a game that got tense late, the Hilltoppers defeated the Wildcats 7-6.

It took a while for the Toppers offense to get some momentum in the game. The game saw a no-hitter going for both teams through the first three innings.

With Tanner Smith on the mound for Houston, the Wildcats of Louisville couldn’t find any rhythm offensively.

On the other hand, the Hilltoppers started cold but found offensive success in the fourth inning.

After Kylan Carter was walked and then stole second, Tanner Bullock smashed an RBI double to score Carter. Bullock then stole third. The scoring continued with Colton Foster bunting a single for an RBI to score Bullock.

After another walk, this time to Layton Burdine, it was Colton Peel who smashed the ball into the gap, and as two Wildcats’ players crashed into each other, Peel reached third and cleared the bases.

After four innings complete, the Hilltoppers led 4-0.

With Houston continuing to add runs in the fifth inning — thanks to a triple by Bullock that drove in two more runs, and a wild pitch that scored Bullock — the Toppers held a 7-0 lead heading to the ninth.

Then the game got shaky for Houston.

One of those moments

Although the Toppers held a seven run lead, that large lead soon evaporated as the Toppers began to issue walk after walk once Tanner Smith left the game.

After numerous walks, the Wildcats began to hammer the ball and score runs to tighten up the score. With the score now 7-6, it all came down to one last batter for the Wildcats with runners on second and third.

As the Hilltoppers clung to a one run lead, Hayes McMullen was on the mound looking to close out the game.

And with one blistering fastball, McMullen struck out the Wildcat batter and clinched the 7-6 win for the Toppers.

“Those last three outs are the toughest to get,” Houston coach Scott Gann said after the game. “That proved tonight, but the end result is what we wanted. We got the win.”

“As ugly as it was, it goes on the left side,” Gann said.

Gann added with his young team, this game taught the Toppers a lot.

“This was one of those moments that we had to figure some things out,” Gann said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys trying to step up and be leaders and they’ve got to step up.”

On the night, Tanner Smith pitched six complete innings with 13 strikeouts, and at the plate Tanner Bullock went two for three with three RBIs.