Wildcats stopped by Ashland

By Blake Morgan

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Ashland Blue Devils were determined to get back into the state championship game after winning it all last year, and the Houlka Wildcats were the last team left in the way of Ashland’s goal.

It did not go well for Houlka as Ashland stopped the Wildcats 91-64 Monday night March 6, in the MHSAA 1A State Tournament semifinals.

“We ran into a buzzsaw tonight,” Houlka head coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said. “They played great defense and shot lights out. DeAnthony Tipler was on his game.”

From the opening tip, Ashland (27-6) went after Houlka (26-5) on both ends of the court and were the aggressors, leading the charge was Tipler.

He was active on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists in only 24 minutes of action.

“He attacked more and found his teammates more,” Ashland head coach Rolley Tipler said. “It made everything a little bit easier.”

Ashland’s Cadarrious Crumb came off the bench and logged only 16 minutes of gameplay, but made his presence known every second he was in the game.

The 6-foot-6 senior finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks.

“I like to split time with my centers, but the other big got in foul trouble so Crumb was out there longer than usual. Scoring 27 in 16 minutes isn’t bad,” Tipler said jokingly.

Second half hurt

Houlka’s Madarius Hobson scored 49 points against Biggersville in the second round of the playoffs and put up 42 against Piney Woods in the quarterfinals, but struggled with his shot Monday, missing 11 of 20 shots.

The junior finished with 20 points and nine rebounds to lead the Wildcats.

Ashland held a 46-23 lead at halftime after jumping out to a 21-14 lead in the first quarter.

“We got down and never could make it up,” McDonald said. “They kept piling it on and our kids didn’t play bad. There was no stopping them.”

The Ashland Blue Devils went on to defeat Shaw 88-57 on Thursday in the MSHAA Class 1A State Tournament final and claim the 1A crown.