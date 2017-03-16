ICC hosts Most Beautiful pageant

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Approximately 40 contestants competed for the title of Most Beautiful 2017 at Itawamba Community College during the annual pageant, Feb. 27, at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus.

They included local students:

Amory – Hannah Schmoock, Jada Standifer.

Columbus – Miaya Richardson.

Eupora – Kiajah Evans.

Hamilton — Alix Goodwin

Nettleton – Alisha Carrisoza, Courtney Hale.

Okolona – Hannah A. Henry.

Pittsboro – Tyuna Thornton.

Pontotoc – Tessa Ewing, Ariel Burger, Emily Short.

Sherman — Diamond Howell.

Vardaman – Alaysia Madkins, Anastasia Madkins.

Four beauties and ICC’s Most Beautiful were selected from the top 10 contestants. Additional titles awarded included Most Photogenic, Most Social, Crowd Favorite and Miss Congeniality.

