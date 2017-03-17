 

Band Houston Girls

By | 2:55 PM | March 17, 2017 | Living, News

NORTHEAST JR. HIGH HONOR BAND (Courtesy Photo) Emma Garner, from left, Annabelle Hood, Alexis Ellison and Morgan Young recently attended the Northeast Mississippi Junior High Band Directors Association Honor Band at Itawamba Community College in Fulton. The clinic has has a 50-year history. School band directors nominate participants and junior high band participants must audition. Young received a scholarship to attend either ICC or NEMCC summer band camp.

