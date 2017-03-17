Okolona eyes drug policy
By Hank Wiesner
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – A policy to increase safety and deter the use of illegal controlled substances and alcohol by Chickasaw County Fire Services employees and/or volunteers was approved last month by the City of Okolona.
The policy, developed by CCFS, includes all fire departments operating in Chickasaw County. A similar policy was approved by Chickasaw supervisors, Feb. 6. In presenting it to the Okolona Mayor and City Council, Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker deferred questions about the policy to County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.
Blankenship stressed county Fire Services are not having drug problems now. The policy was put in place with an eye toward keeping emergency responders and the citizens they serve safe and preventing future problems.
“We wanted to put this control in place so as to keep our emergency responders and citizens safe as possible,” Blankenship said. “Safety is our first priority and this is another way our fire service strives to keep our people safe.
“There was nothing that triggered this policy,” said Blankenship. “The way times are now, this policy needed to be in place, hopefully to prevent any such problems in the future. A lot of other jurisdictions have this policy or one similar to it in place. It’s not a new thing.”
The policy calls for random drug and alcohol testing during the year, as well as after an accident involving property damage or bodily injury, or after reasonable suspicion, or as a part of reinstatement following a suspension.
Penalties for violations can range from a minimum three-month suspension to termination.
“An employee who admits to having a problem and asks for assistance will be referred to a substance abuse professional,” said Blankenship.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Read Across America March 10, 2017
- Wildcats stopped by Ashland March 15, 2017
- Houston falls to Saltillo March 15, 2017
- Public trust March 15, 2017
- Clay County investigating double homicide March 15, 2017
- Okolona eyes drug policy March 17, 2017
- Okolona talks fire protection March 17, 2017
- Protected: Preparing for the worst is best March 16, 2017
- ICC hosts Most Beautiful pageant March 16, 2017
- Consolidation bill passes House March 16, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago