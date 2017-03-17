Okolona eyes drug policy

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – A policy to increase safety and deter the use of illegal controlled substances and alcohol by Chickasaw County Fire Services employees and/or volunteers was approved last month by the City of Okolona.

The policy, developed by CCFS, includes all fire departments operating in Chickasaw County. A similar policy was approved by Chickasaw supervisors, Feb. 6. In presenting it to the Okolona Mayor and City Council, Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker deferred questions about the policy to County Fire Coordinator Jonathan Blankenship.

Blankenship stressed county Fire Services are not having drug problems now. The policy was put in place with an eye toward keeping emergency responders and the citizens they serve safe and preventing future problems.

“We wanted to put this control in place so as to keep our emergency responders and citizens safe as possible,” Blankenship said. “Safety is our first priority and this is another way our fire service strives to keep our people safe.

“There was nothing that triggered this policy,” said Blankenship. “The way times are now, this policy needed to be in place, hopefully to prevent any such problems in the future. A lot of other jurisdictions have this policy or one similar to it in place. It’s not a new thing.”

The policy calls for random drug and alcohol testing during the year, as well as after an accident involving property damage or bodily injury, or after reasonable suspicion, or as a part of reinstatement following a suspension.

Penalties for violations can range from a minimum three-month suspension to termination.

“An employee who admits to having a problem and asks for assistance will be referred to a substance abuse professional,” said Blankenship.