Okolona talks fire protection

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – A plan to get a better insurance rating and lower fire insurance premiums was discussed recently by Okolona’s mayor and city council.

The council discussed a Mississippi State Rating Bureau report, which sets out improvements the Okolona Fire Department, now rated at Class 7, must make to produce a better fire insurance rating and save homeowners money on fire insurance.

The improvements, “if fully complied with, will enable the City of Okolona to qualify as Class 6 for fire insurance purposes,” said State Field Rating Representative Richard Watkins.

Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said the department can make the upgrades within a few months. Once the department achieves Class 6 status, homeowners could see savings on their annual fire insurance premiums.

Improving to Class 6 “is nothing we can’t do,” Tucker said. “It might take a couple months or so, and there would be a lot of paperwork. If we achieve Class 6 rating, it could save people 10-12 percent on their homeowner policies.”

He reminded that the fire department classification number is only one of several criteria used to develop individual fire insurance rates. Those rates are also based on building construction, occupancy, private protection and exposure from nearby buildings.

Presently, about 80 percent of the department’s estimated 400 calls annually are for medical assistance. Firefighters often provide first responder services until an ambulance arrives. Okolona firefighters respond to about 20 structure fires each year.

Class 6

Upgrading to Class 6 status would involve the following improvements, some of which have significant costs, according to the report:

• Making more water available in the water distribution system in commercial and residential areas. The goal would be 3,500 gallons-per-minute at 20-psi in commercial areas and 1,000 gpm at the same pressure for residential areas.

• Starting an annual inspection of all gate valves in the water distribution system.

• Maintaining an annual inspection and operation program for all fire hydrants in the water distribution system.

• Repairing or replacing all inoperable hydrants.

• Making sure all hydrants have no obstructions around them such as bushes or shrubs. Also, some hydrants were found to be too low to the ground.

• Begin making plans to replace a 1996 pumper truck.

• Providing one full time firefighter on duty 24 hours per day, seven days per week, backed up by a force of volunteer firefighters.

• Continuing to maintain a training program for all firefighters.

• Updating and providing for strict enforcement of a modern fire prevention code, reinforced by up-to-date building, gas and electric codes. The codes would be enforced by issuing permits and inspections by a building inspector.