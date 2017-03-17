Two arrested for Dixie Road murders
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
WEST POINT – Two men were arrested early Friday morning and charged with a Tuesday afternoon double homicide in Clay County.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Mantee; and Tabarrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun City.
Both men were charged with murder and bond was set at $500,000 each.
The men are scheduled to be carried before a judge Friday afternoon and formally charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Kentario L. Boyd, 23, and Kenya Campbell, 23, both of Tupelo.
The couple were found dead in a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on an isolated stretch of Dixie Road near Highway 46 and just a mile from the Webster County line. It is also about a mile from Mantee.
Trouble spot
Neither Boyd nor Campbell had a prior criminal history with Clay County law enforcement but the isolated country road was known as a place for drug deals and other criminal activity.
Chickasaw County Sheriff Eddie Scott early on that the location and type of crime led authorities to believe it was drug related.
Daily Journal records show that Boyd was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department in November 2015 for possession of Schedule I,II, III and IV narcotics.
Community help sought
Dealing with the first double-homicide in Clay County in his 18 years, Scott called for and is receiving assistance from several other agencies.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation sent its crime scene unit to collect and preserve evidence. The Lee, Webster and Chickasaw county sheriff’s offices are also helping.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other felony crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Read Across America March 10, 2017
- Houston falls to Saltillo March 15, 2017
- Public trust March 15, 2017
- Clay County investigating double homicide March 15, 2017
- Houston FFA March 16, 2017
- Two arrested for Dixie Road murders March 17, 2017
- Band Houston Girls March 17, 2017
- Sweep of school turns up rifle, drugs March 17, 2017
- Okolona eyes drug policy March 17, 2017
- Okolona talks fire protection March 17, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago