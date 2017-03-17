Two arrested for Dixie Road murders

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

WEST POINT – Two men were arrested early Friday morning and charged with a Tuesday afternoon double homicide in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Mantee; and Tabarrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun City.

Both men were charged with murder and bond was set at $500,000 each.

The men are scheduled to be carried before a judge Friday afternoon and formally charged with murder in the shooting deaths of Kentario L. Boyd, 23, and Kenya Campbell, 23, both of Tupelo.

The couple were found dead in a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on an isolated stretch of Dixie Road near Highway 46 and just a mile from the Webster County line. It is also about a mile from Mantee.

Trouble spot

Neither Boyd nor Campbell had a prior criminal history with Clay County law enforcement but the isolated country road was known as a place for drug deals and other criminal activity.

Chickasaw County Sheriff Eddie Scott early on that the location and type of crime led authorities to believe it was drug related.

Daily Journal records show that Boyd was arrested by the Tupelo Police Department in November 2015 for possession of Schedule I,II, III and IV narcotics.

Community help sought

Dealing with the first double-homicide in Clay County in his 18 years, Scott called for and is receiving assistance from several other agencies.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation sent its crime scene unit to collect and preserve evidence. The Lee, Webster and Chickasaw county sheriff’s offices are also helping.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other felony crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.