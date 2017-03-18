Houston Baseball Team

 

HOUSTON HILLTOPPERS HONORED (Courtesy Photo) The Houston Hilltoppers baseball team and Coach Scott Gann were honored by the state Senate on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, with the presentation of Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 618 for winning the 2016 Class 4A State Baseball Championship. The Houston "Hilltoppers" won the 2016 Class 4A State Baseball Championship May 22, 2016, at Trustmark Park by defeating Newton County 14-3 in Game Three. The Hilltoppers finished the season with a record of 31-4.

