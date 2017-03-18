Lunkers set two new lake records

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

JACKSON – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) Fisheries Bureau announced that two state fishing lake largemouth bass records have been broken.

Brandon Hughes of Prentiss caught an 11.6-pound bass on March 5, 2017 at Lake Jeff Davis and Wesley Bass of Columbia caught a 7.2-pound bass on March 3, at Lake Mary Crawford.

Lake Jeff Davis is a 100-acre state fishing lake near Prentiss and Lake Mary Crawford is a 128-acre state fishing lake in Monticello.

“We encourage anglers fishing at our state lakes to report any potential lake record fish they catch,” says MDWFP State Lake Coordinator Jerry Brown.

Both anglers will receive a record fish certificate from MDWFP. A copy of the certificate will also be on display at each lake office and on the lake’s information page of MDWFP’s website.

Fish that qualify for a state lake record include largemouth bass, bluegill, redear sunfish, crappie and catfish. Potential record fish must be verified by a member of the Fisheries Bureau staff.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi or to verify a fish call (601) 432-2212.

Hollenhead shines at ICC

FULTON – In a battle of Top 10 NJCAA softball teams, the No. 9 Itawamba Lady Indians and No. 3 Gulf Coast split their Friday MACJC matchup.

Itawamba grabbed Game 1 with a 5-1 victory. Carleigh Mills (5-3) earned the win for ICC, with Mamie Hollenhead (East Webster) rapping two hits, including a double.

The Lady Indians broke open a 1-1 tie with two runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.

In Game 2, Gulf Coast broke open a 3-3 tie in the sixth with three runs, eventually winning 7-5.

This was the MACJC division opener for ICC.

Former Monroe County angler wins Florida tournament

ORLANDO, Fla. – Taylor Ashley, a Warrior, Alabama angler with strong Monroe County ties, recently won the Costa FLW Series Southeast Division opener presented by Power-Pole recently at Lake Okeechobee, Fla.

Ashley’s first-place win earned him $60,400.

The tournament was the 19-year-old’s first FLW Series event to have entered and his first time to Lake Okeechobee.

His daily weights were 21-0, 25-6 and 22-6, which gave him the win with a three-day total of 68-12 through 15 bass caught.

His parents are Monroe County natives, Scott and DeAnna Ashley; grandparents Larry and Carolyn Shotts of Hatley and Jimmy and Pat Ashley of Becker. His father was helpful in starting Hatley High School’s fishing team.