Coaching the game he loves
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
JACKSON – Hebron basketball coach Bruce Franks watched his team take the floor at Jackson Prep last week for the Girls MAIS All-Star game.
He then quietly turned and sat down next to his wife and coach and slipped his hand in hers.
It was their sixth All-Star game to coach as the winning coaches in their division and they knew this might be their last game.
The Red Girls kept it close, but ran out of steam late as the White Team found their shots and ran the floor. White won the contest 67-57.
Franks was – well frank – about the game.
“It was a lot of fun and it’s always an honor to play in this game,” said Franks. “They had a shooter get hot at the end and we had a hard time making baskets.”
But as he has for several decades, Franks talked about his players, especially Hebron athletes Rebekah Falkner and Holly Hudson.
“They play the game like it is supposed to be played,” said Franks. “They played hard today and they practice hard. They love the game and it shows when they take the floor.”
Coaching and caring
Franks’ Hebron Girls team won the MAIS Basketball title this year. He talked about this season. He also pointed out this was the second year in a row for this squad.
“I’ve won six championships in this league and I’ve always said the last one was the sweetest,” said Franks. “This was a great run with a great bunch of girls.”
Franks was sick earlier this year, and tried hard to not let it slow him or the Hebron Basketball program down. He smiled when he talked about how this season has helped him evaluate life and make some hard choices.
“I’ve talked about retiring before but I may just hang it up this time,” said Franks. “I’m not getting any younger – my health is good and I recently got a good checkup – but I’ve got grand kids and a new set of priorities.
“We may decide to slow down and enjoy a few things,” he added. “I’ve always tried to get the most out of players and they deserve my best, too.”
