HUES names Students of the Week
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | March 19, 2017 | Living, News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON — The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for March 6, through March 10, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Betsy Lopez
McFarland- Chyna King
Moss- Kylan Chandler
Newell- Khalia Wofford
Rimmer- Alajah Robertson
Tabb- Tanner Griffin
Upshaw- Enrique Bedolla
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Jaleyah Brown
Harrell- Kylyn Berry
Kimbrough- Vivian Vazquez
Kirby- Desiree White
Moore- Cesar Vasquez
Wright- Jermaine Elliot
Fifth Grade
Carr- Kyla Clarett
Chandler- Justin Williams
Collums- Kyler Morris
Cruse- Jalashia McCoy
Heair- Kole Dendy
Hollingsworth-M.J. Hiner
Rish- Devonte White.
