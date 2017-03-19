HUES names Students of the Week

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON — The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for March 6, through March 10, 2017.

They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.

Third Grade

Brock- Betsy Lopez

McFarland- Chyna King

Moss- Kylan Chandler

Newell- Khalia Wofford

Rimmer- Alajah Robertson

Tabb- Tanner Griffin

Upshaw- Enrique Bedolla

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Jaleyah Brown

Harrell- Kylyn Berry

Kimbrough- Vivian Vazquez

Kirby- Desiree White

Moore- Cesar Vasquez

Wright- Jermaine Elliot

Fifth Grade

Carr- Kyla Clarett

Chandler- Justin Williams

Collums- Kyler Morris

Cruse- Jalashia McCoy

Heair- Kole Dendy

Hollingsworth-M.J. Hiner

Rish- Devonte White.