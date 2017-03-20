FLOYD INGRAM: Busy as a bee

I saw my first honey bee Sunday.

No, it’s not quite spring, but the busy folk in this world were already out raking their yard, busting up a garden and getting ready for fair days ahead.

There are hardworking people in this county. I have heard many describe Houston as blue-collar and since my daddy wore an Air Force blue collar all his life, I don’t say that lightly.

Your Chickasaw Journal has been busy as bees this week, too.

Consolidation, school events, tournament basketball and the regular board meetings and other crimes that occur in our community all demand our attention.

There are only three of us up here.

Look at today’s pages and listen to the buzz.

Consolidation

The world changes everyday and no place changes faster than under the capitol dome in Jackson or Washington. And have you ever noticed those two building look like bee hives?

In Jackson the talk has been about highways, adequately funding public education, vouchers and consolidation.

The changes in the proposed Chickasaw County school consolidation bill are outlined on Page One.

Folks around here have repeatedly asked me my view on this issue and I say there are some good points and bad points to consolidation.

The bad is we still have folks from Wren and Monroe County crossing county lines and the expense of educating these students. We also have Houston with 65 percent of the students and 80-percent of the tax base only getting two trustees. Neither of those points seem fair.

I think Houlka and Okolona would benefit most from a countywide consolidation. A combined food service, bus maintenance, vocational education classes, special education personnel and the list goes on and on.

I think Houston would benefit the least.

Folks, we may never pass a bond issue in Houston or Houlka. I know there are concerns on how Okolona passed theirs, but that is not the question at hand.

Houlka has struggled for years to get a football field. Anyone who has visited Houston’s knows we need some help. Consolidation might just free up the money to allow this to happen.

If you are against consolidation, now is the time to fight it. Not after it is passed and this community is forced to follow state law.

Chamber Banquets

I told you I am a busy man, so I enjoy it when I can mix business and pleasure.

Sara and I will go to chamber banquets this month. We hope you will, too. Look around and see who is there and who is not. Please be a “busy body” and ask why on both points.

I moved here seven years ago in February and the first banquet I went to, I went stag. It was held at the Catholic Church and I knew maybe six people in the room.

Sara and I have not missed either Houston or Okolona since. Unfortunately the Houston and Okolona banquet will be held on the same night this year. Decisions will have to be made.

Yes, I am a cheap date. But we will sit at a nicely set table, eat good food, listen to good entertainment and hear about the future of Houston and Okolona. And we will do it with other good people who live in these towns.

We need to get busy in Chickasaw County. There is much work to be done around here.

Sports blooming

Houlka Boys and Okolona Boys basketball teams made it to Jackson, but not quite to the top.

We were covering three high school team last week. That was down from five the week before.

Congratulations to both these teams. You have united your towns and communities and made us all proud.

I have always said nothing defines a community as much as its schools. And nothing defines our school’s as winners as successful sports programs.

Basketball will soon be eclipsed by baseball and we will bring you stories each week of Hilltoppers, Wildcats and Chieftains. And don’t forget we play good softball around here, too!

Looks like a busy spring for sports guys around here.

Hive politics

Who are you going to vote for in the city elections that is just a few short weeks away?

What are the issues that are important to you this spring?

I am always amazed at how clueless some people are around here about local issues.

They are usually part of a conversation at church, a ballgame or the coffee shop and it is very evident they have not been reading the Chickasaw Journal.

They don’t know what their school board is doing, they don’t know what the latest issue is before the city council and they often don’t even know who their county supervisor is.

People talk about needing jobs but have no idea how business and industry – not government – creates them. They talk about fixing roads but apparently don’t know how they are paid for. They talk about crime but are the last one to pickup a phone and call the cops.

Please get informed and educated on local issues.

This newspaper works hard to bring this community the news, advertising and information they need to stay informed.

We can’t be everywhere, but we do cover a lot of ground.

Don’t forget advertising is the honey in our business. Please call us with the latest buzz around town. And always remember, like good worker bees, we will do our best to help this community blossom.

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. You can put a bug in his ear by calling 456-3771 or sending him an email at floyd.ingram@journalinc.com