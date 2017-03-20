 

HHS Student of the Month

HHS STUDENT OF THE MONTH (Courtesy Photo) Malik Lawrence, a senior at Houston High School was named January Student of the Month. He is Co-Captain of The Solar Race Team. He is also a member of Beta and Anchor Clubs. He is on the Superintendent's Honor Roll and won the National Scholar Award. He enjoys spending time with his family and friends and working with The Solar Race Team. He is the son of Fred and Beverly McIntosh. Lawrence, on right, is pictured with HHS Assistant Principal Emma Cornwall.

