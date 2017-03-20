 

Houston Students Tour ICC

HMS TOURS ICC (Courtesy Photo) Houston Middle School eighth graders toured the Tupelo and Fulton campuses of Itawamba Community College Friday, Feb. 17. The group gathered outside the student services building on the Fulton campus. The purpose of the tour was to expose middle school students to college and career opportunities after high school.

