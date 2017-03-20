Jobless rate up in January

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Although Northeast Mississippi’s unemployment rate in January was at the highest in six months at 5.4 percent, the increase was due to having a larger available workforce in the region.

In January of last year, the jobless rate was 6.5 percent.

Union County, at 4.4 percent, had the lowest unemployment rate in the region, tied for second-lowest statewide. Pontotoc (4.6) was second-lowest in the region and fifth-lowest in the state. In addition, Lee (4.7), Itawamba (4.9), Calhoun (5.1) and Lafayette (5.1) were among the top 10 lowest statewide.

Chickasaw County ranked 30th with 6.3 percent unemployment. Of the county’s 7,060 labor force, 6,610 were working and 450 were classified unemployed.

Clay County, at 8.1 percent, had the highest unemployment rate in Northeast Mississippi, which ranked it 58th of the state’s 82 counties.

Chickasaw Numbers

Chickasaw notched 40 initial unemployment insurance claims in January with 248 continued claims. This compared to 76 initial claims in December and 246 continued claims. In January 2016 the county had 49 initial claims and 419 continued claims.

Chickasaw paid $29,324 in benefits in January compared to $61,591 in January 2016.

As for Mississippi’s overall unemployment rate in January, it held steady at 5.5 percent in January, while payrolls rose slightly.

The jobless rate was also 5.5 percent in December, but fell from 6.1 percent in January 2016. More people entered the workforce and more found jobs statewide. The number of unemployed Mississippians rose slightly, to about 72,000, as more people began looking for jobs than found them.

In Northeast Mississippi, MDES estimated there were 215,820 people employed, while 12,350 were unemployed.

The unemployment rate for all of Mississippi in January was the lowest since December 2003.

Payrolls rose by 500 to 1.15 million. That separate survey – many economists’ top labor market indicator – was flat compared to January 2016 levels.

National Numbers

The nationwide jobless rate rose to 4.8 percent in January from December’s 4.7 percent.

The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released figures Wednesday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

County figures are not adjusted. Taking that into account, the state jobless rate was 6.1 percent in January, compared to 6.5 percent a year earlier. The U.S. jobless rate when not adjusted was 5.1 percent in January, down from 5.3 percent a year ago.