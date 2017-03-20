Local artist on display at ICC
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
The annual Itawamba Community College Student Art Competition is on display until Apr. 21 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center gallery at the Fulton Campus.
The exhibition includes approximately 73 works from a variety of different media, and 33 students contributed works to the competition and are represented in the gallery. A reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Apr. 14 from 4-5 p.m.
The exhibition will be juried by University of Central Florida art alumnus Lujan Perez of Spain. Awards include Best in Show, $150; first, $100; second, $75; third, $50; and honorable mentions.
Participants include:
• Zakiya Irons of Aberdeen.
• Michael Buchanan of Golden.
• Dylan Sullivan of Houston.
• Rebecca Owens of New Albany
• Rushune Carr of Okolona.
• John Willis, Linda Sue Spencer, both of Pontotoc.
• Wesley Edmundson of Vardaman.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for March 13-17 when ICC is closed for Spring Break. Admission is free.
For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at eswhittington@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8301.
-30-
•
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- TEACHER OF THE WEEK: Josh Hathcock March 13, 2017
- Sweep of school turns up rifle, drugs March 17, 2017
- Band Houston Girls March 17, 2017
- Two arrested for Dixie Road murders March 17, 2017
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Preserving life, a little longer March 18, 2017
- Local artist on display at ICC March 20, 2017
- Jobless rate up in January March 20, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Busy as a bee March 20, 2017
- Houston Students Tour ICC March 20, 2017
- Okolona contracts for education services March 19, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago