Local artist on display at ICC

The annual Itawamba Community College Student Art Competition is on display until Apr. 21 at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center gallery at the Fulton Campus.

The exhibition includes approximately 73 works from a variety of different media, and 33 students contributed works to the competition and are represented in the gallery. A reception and awards ceremony is scheduled for Apr. 14 from 4-5 p.m.

The exhibition will be juried by University of Central Florida art alumnus Lujan Perez of Spain. Awards include Best in Show, $150; first, $100; second, $75; third, $50; and honorable mentions.

Participants include:

• Zakiya Irons of Aberdeen.

• Michael Buchanan of Golden.

• Dylan Sullivan of Houston.

• Rebecca Owens of New Albany

• Rushune Carr of Okolona.

• John Willis, Linda Sue Spencer, both of Pontotoc.

• Wesley Edmundson of Vardaman.

Gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday, except for March 13-17 when ICC is closed for Spring Break. Admission is free.

For more information, contact Shawn Whittington at eswhittington@iccms.edu or (662) 862-8301.

