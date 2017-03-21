CATHY SPENCER: Teacher of the Week

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

School: Houston High School

Name: Cathy Lancaster Spencer

Graduated: Graduated from Houston High School in 1987; age 47

Residence: Houston, Mississippi

Occupation: Social Studies Teacher; U.S. and Accelerated U.S. Government, Economics, Advanced Geography and Dual Enrollment

Education: Graduated Houston High School; Bachelor of Science from Mississippi State in Secondary Social Studies Education, Master’s Degree in History from Mississippi State

Family: daughter of Russell and Jo Lancaster; married to Chuck Spencer; children: Charles, 18 and Kyler, 16

Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “My 7th grade Social Studies teacher, Sandra Willis, inspired me to become a teacher. She brought History to life.”