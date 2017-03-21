Deadline for Foundation Scholarships

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

April 1 is the deadline for submission of online applications for Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College.

A list of scholarships with complete descriptions and an online application are available at ICC’s website, www.iccms.edu, then click on the Financial Aid tab and Scholarships at ICC under the Financial Aid Links.

Foundation scholarships are established and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations.

For more information on application, contact Diann Nichols, director of scholarships, at dmnichols@iccms.edu or call (662) 862.8067