Houston WIN offers iPhone class

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Registration is underway for an evening introduction to the iPad/iPhone class at the Houston WIN Job Center.

Introduction to the iPad/iPhone, which is designed to familiarize users with their features, includes iOS 10 software, settings, navigation functions, camera, email, messages, Safari and popular apps, will meet from 5-8 p.m., Apr. 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25. Participants should bring their iPads or iPhones to class. Cost for the entire class is $5.

To enroll in the class or for more information, contact Becky Dallas at (662) 456-2751.

