Extra Innings!
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – They pounded on each other with bats, ran the bases and chased every ball hit their way and at the end someone had to lose.
The Lady Hilltoppers went 10 innings against 5A New Hope on Friday in a game that drained pitchers, batters and baserunners. Houston lost 14-8.
Houston jumped out to an early lead, but New Hope battled back and tied it 5-5 in the top of the seventh. Neither team scored in the eighth.
New Hope finished the top of the ninth with four, but not to be out done, the Lady Toppers stepped to the plate and belted out four runs of their own.
Paige Kilgore started for Houston, Georgia McMullen took the mound in the seventh and Aquana Brownlee came midway in the tenth.
“We had the game won and we tried to get that final out in the seventh, but just couldn’t do it,” said Houston coach Derick Kirby. “We were one play away from winning this ballgame.”
Houston got their hits, combining for 11, with McMullen leading the way with four. Jaleah Jones seemed to be at the right place in the lineup and belted three RBI.
It was McMullen and McKayla Crowley who hit base-clearing doubles in the ferocious ninth inning that scored four runs.
Good game
“We played a game like this earlier this year against Caledonia,” said New Hope coach Bobby Taylor. “These kind of games are tough on a team. We had to juggle the line up and used three pitcher ourselves.
“We like to play teams like Houston because they play tough and teach us a lot,” said Taylor. “They have a good program. They proved it today.”
Kilgore was credited with five strikeouts, McMullen got two and Brownlee notched one.
“The errors hurt us and getting better and not making the little mistakes is what we are working on right now,” said Kirby. “We’ve never played this many innings. I think that was good for our team.
“I also liked the way we came back against New Hope,” said Kirby. “They’ve got a good team and we stayed with them until that last inning.
“You really hate losing this kind of game,” he explained. “It drains you physically and mentally.”
Next up
The loss dropped Houston to 3-4 on the season.
But the Lady Toppers bounced right back on Saturday and beat New Albany 11-4. They also topped Center Hill 13-7.
McMullen had two hits and two RBIs in the New Albany game. Brownlee had three hits and three RBIs in the Center Hill game
The Lady Toppers hosted Corinth Tuesday and travel to East Webster on Thursday.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Library Book Donation March 15, 2017
- Houston Baseball Team March 18, 2017
- Coaching the game he loves March 19, 2017
- HUES names Students of the Week March 19, 2017
- Okolona contracts for education services March 19, 2017
- McQuary throws in SEC tilt March 22, 2017
- Extra Innings! March 22, 2017
- Lady Rams fight for comeback win March 22, 2017
- Houston seeks to climb the mountain March 22, 2017
- Deadline for Foundation Scholarships March 21, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago