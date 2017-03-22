Extra Innings!

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – They pounded on each other with bats, ran the bases and chased every ball hit their way and at the end someone had to lose.

The Lady Hilltoppers went 10 innings against 5A New Hope on Friday in a game that drained pitchers, batters and baserunners. Houston lost 14-8.

Houston jumped out to an early lead, but New Hope battled back and tied it 5-5 in the top of the seventh. Neither team scored in the eighth.

New Hope finished the top of the ninth with four, but not to be out done, the Lady Toppers stepped to the plate and belted out four runs of their own.

Paige Kilgore started for Houston, Georgia McMullen took the mound in the seventh and Aquana Brownlee came midway in the tenth.

“We had the game won and we tried to get that final out in the seventh, but just couldn’t do it,” said Houston coach Derick Kirby. “We were one play away from winning this ballgame.”

Houston got their hits, combining for 11, with McMullen leading the way with four. Jaleah Jones seemed to be at the right place in the lineup and belted three RBI.

It was McMullen and McKayla Crowley who hit base-clearing doubles in the ferocious ninth inning that scored four runs.

Good game

“We played a game like this earlier this year against Caledonia,” said New Hope coach Bobby Taylor. “These kind of games are tough on a team. We had to juggle the line up and used three pitcher ourselves.

“We like to play teams like Houston because they play tough and teach us a lot,” said Taylor. “They have a good program. They proved it today.”

Kilgore was credited with five strikeouts, McMullen got two and Brownlee notched one.

“The errors hurt us and getting better and not making the little mistakes is what we are working on right now,” said Kirby. “We’ve never played this many innings. I think that was good for our team.

“I also liked the way we came back against New Hope,” said Kirby. “They’ve got a good team and we stayed with them until that last inning.

“You really hate losing this kind of game,” he explained. “It drains you physically and mentally.”

Next up

The loss dropped Houston to 3-4 on the season.

But the Lady Toppers bounced right back on Saturday and beat New Albany 11-4. They also topped Center Hill 13-7.

McMullen had two hits and two RBIs in the New Albany game. Brownlee had three hits and three RBIs in the Center Hill game

The Lady Toppers hosted Corinth Tuesday and travel to East Webster on Thursday.