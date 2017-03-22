Houston seeks to climb the mountain

By David Wheeler

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Hilltoppers baseball team played in a state championship series in 2015.

And Houston won the Class 4A state title in 2016.

Is the championship mountain too high in 2017?

From its previous championship runs, Houston graduated six players from last season, but bring back key personnel like senior pitcher and Ole Miss signee Tanner Smith, and juniors Luke Hancock and Colton Peel.

“We’re trying to feel out our roles right now,” Houston head coach Scott Gann said. “Who’s the closer, who’s cleanup, who’s DH, that kind of thing.

“It’s still way early to know who’s role is what.”

Through the mid-week of Spring Break, Houston found themselves at 5-7 overall and an early 1-0 in Division 4-4A play. But early in the season, Gann refers to the fact the Hilltoppers are not fully into division play and play Leake Central in a pair of division games next week.

Early offensive success for Houston has been generated by Peel, Smith and senior C.W Spencer.

Smith and Peel were two of the Hilltoppers top three hurlers a season ago and should shoulder the division starting roles again. Depth on the staff could come from senior Anekein Rish and juniors Kylan Carter and Colton Foster.

“Right now, we’ve got our division guys in Smith and Peel, but our closer could be a freshman,” Gann said. “I think we had a lot more pressure on us last year because of every body’s expectations for us.

“I personally don’t feel that much pressure. Our record doesn’t show it, but I feel confident we are in the process of getting ready for division play.”

Gann feels Kosciusko and Caledonia are two challenges within the division, as well as Louisville and Leake Central.

A host of Northeast Mississippi teams are on the North 4A radar, Gann said, including Corinth, Tishomingo County, New Albany, Ripley and Amory.

Houston Baseball

2017 Roster

No. Name Class Position

1 Jackson Crump Jr. OF/LHP

2 Brylee Poteete So. INF/RHP

4 Zach Callahan So. C/INF

6 Hayes McMullen Sr. 1B/RHP

7 Blaize Gann So. INF/RHP

8 Eli Hancock Fr. INF/RHP

9 Brandon Allen Fr. OF

10 Jered Bean Jr. OF

11 Charles Spencer Sr. INF

14 Hayden Scarbrough Fr. INF

17 Urriah Shepard Jr. OF/RHP

18 Anekein Rish Sr. OF/RHP

19 Colton Peel Jr. INF/RHP

20 Luke Hancock Jr. C/RHP

21 Tanner Bullock Sr. OF

22 Layton Burdine Sr. 3B/C

23 Tanner Smith Sr. INF/RHP

24 Kylan Carter Jr. INF/RHP

26 Colton Foster Jr. OF/LHP

27 Payton Smith Jr. OF

29 Jamie Brassfield So. OF/RHP

30 Jacob Cervantes Jr. 1B/3B/RHP

34 Colton Birmingham Fr. C