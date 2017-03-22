Houston seeks to climb the mountain
By David Wheeler
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – The Hilltoppers baseball team played in a state championship series in 2015.
And Houston won the Class 4A state title in 2016.
Is the championship mountain too high in 2017?
From its previous championship runs, Houston graduated six players from last season, but bring back key personnel like senior pitcher and Ole Miss signee Tanner Smith, and juniors Luke Hancock and Colton Peel.
“We’re trying to feel out our roles right now,” Houston head coach Scott Gann said. “Who’s the closer, who’s cleanup, who’s DH, that kind of thing.
“It’s still way early to know who’s role is what.”
Through the mid-week of Spring Break, Houston found themselves at 5-7 overall and an early 1-0 in Division 4-4A play. But early in the season, Gann refers to the fact the Hilltoppers are not fully into division play and play Leake Central in a pair of division games next week.
Early offensive success for Houston has been generated by Peel, Smith and senior C.W Spencer.
Smith and Peel were two of the Hilltoppers top three hurlers a season ago and should shoulder the division starting roles again. Depth on the staff could come from senior Anekein Rish and juniors Kylan Carter and Colton Foster.
“Right now, we’ve got our division guys in Smith and Peel, but our closer could be a freshman,” Gann said. “I think we had a lot more pressure on us last year because of every body’s expectations for us.
“I personally don’t feel that much pressure. Our record doesn’t show it, but I feel confident we are in the process of getting ready for division play.”
Gann feels Kosciusko and Caledonia are two challenges within the division, as well as Louisville and Leake Central.
A host of Northeast Mississippi teams are on the North 4A radar, Gann said, including Corinth, Tishomingo County, New Albany, Ripley and Amory.
Houston Baseball
2017 Roster
No. Name Class Position
1 Jackson Crump Jr. OF/LHP
2 Brylee Poteete So. INF/RHP
4 Zach Callahan So. C/INF
6 Hayes McMullen Sr. 1B/RHP
7 Blaize Gann So. INF/RHP
8 Eli Hancock Fr. INF/RHP
9 Brandon Allen Fr. OF
10 Jered Bean Jr. OF
11 Charles Spencer Sr. INF
14 Hayden Scarbrough Fr. INF
17 Urriah Shepard Jr. OF/RHP
18 Anekein Rish Sr. OF/RHP
19 Colton Peel Jr. INF/RHP
20 Luke Hancock Jr. C/RHP
21 Tanner Bullock Sr. OF
22 Layton Burdine Sr. 3B/C
23 Tanner Smith Sr. INF/RHP
24 Kylan Carter Jr. INF/RHP
26 Colton Foster Jr. OF/LHP
27 Payton Smith Jr. OF
29 Jamie Brassfield So. OF/RHP
30 Jacob Cervantes Jr. 1B/3B/RHP
34 Colton Birmingham Fr. C
