Lady Rams fight for comeback win
Ethan Turner
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
VARDAMAN – It was a cold day in the Sweet Potato Capital and despite the freezing temperatures, the Vardaman Lady Rams played a Spring Break tournament and blossomed.
In the opening game the young Lady Rams fell to the veteran Lady Wolverines from East Webster 8-2.
But in their second game, while they trailed early on in the game, the Lady Rams battled back to take the win over the Hatley Lady Tigers 9-3.
The Hatley game didn’t start off well for the Lady Rams softball team as the Lady Tigers scored two runs in the opening inning because of two Vardaman errors.
Although the Lady Rams trailed by two early, they gained one run back in the bottom of the first as Sarah Wooten crushed a triple, then Nora Blake Parker ripped a single to plate Wooten.
Hatley added another run in the following inning to increase their lead back to two runs.
Although the Tigers held this lead for a bit, the Lady Rams’ bats began to warm up in the frigid temperatures.
The Lady Rams battled back in the third inning with two runs to tie the game.
It started with a walk to Anna Beth Lucius and an error that allowed Sarah Wooten to reach, Mary Grace Davis hammered a pitch to the outfield for a single that scored Lucious and Wooten and tie the game.
With the game knotted, Vardaman held the momentum as the teams headed to the fourth inning.
And after the Lady Rams defense prevented the Lady Tigers from scoring, Vardaman picked up the bats looking to gain the lead – and that’s exactly what they did.
Big fourth
The Lady Rams exploded in the fourth inning with six runs which all came with two outs.
The scoring frenzy began with a walk to Alyssa Long, then Alyssa Bright hit a single. Anna Beth Lucious stepped to the plate and brought them all home as she crushed a three-run homer to left.
With the lead now in hand, the hits continued for Vardaman as Sarah Wooten hit a single and Mary Grace Davis was walked. Then back to back hits by Nora Blake Parker and Abby Casey that scored runs, along with a double steal that plated a run gave the Lady Rams a 9-3 lead.
And after recording three more outs, the time limit was reached, giving the Lady Rams the 9-3 victory.
After the game, Vardaman head coach Josh Hegwood was proud of the way his team battled back and got the win.
He told his team that although they were down early, they fought back and played well to get the win.
“Early on we gave them their runs,” Hegwood said. “But we just had to settle down and execute.”
He added that Anna Beth Lucius’ big home run gave his team all the momentum.
“We expect that from our better players,” Hegwood said. “That was big.”
Hegwood said the team as a whole “has a long way to go,” but they just have to “worry about what we do and we’ll have opportunities.”
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Library Book Donation March 15, 2017
- Lunkers set two new lake records March 18, 2017
- Houston Baseball Team March 18, 2017
- Coaching the game he loves March 19, 2017
- HUES names Students of the Week March 19, 2017
- Lady Rams fight for comeback win March 22, 2017
- Houston seeks to climb the mountain March 22, 2017
- Deadline for Foundation Scholarships March 21, 2017
- Houston WIN offers iPhone class March 21, 2017
- CATHY SPENCER: Teacher of the Week March 21, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago