Lady Rams fight for comeback win

Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

VARDAMAN – It was a cold day in the Sweet Potato Capital and despite the freezing temperatures, the Vardaman Lady Rams played a Spring Break tournament and blossomed.

In the opening game the young Lady Rams fell to the veteran Lady Wolverines from East Webster 8-2.

But in their second game, while they trailed early on in the game, the Lady Rams battled back to take the win over the Hatley Lady Tigers 9-3.

The Hatley game didn’t start off well for the Lady Rams softball team as the Lady Tigers scored two runs in the opening inning because of two Vardaman errors.

Although the Lady Rams trailed by two early, they gained one run back in the bottom of the first as Sarah Wooten crushed a triple, then Nora Blake Parker ripped a single to plate Wooten.

Hatley added another run in the following inning to increase their lead back to two runs.

Although the Tigers held this lead for a bit, the Lady Rams’ bats began to warm up in the frigid temperatures.

The Lady Rams battled back in the third inning with two runs to tie the game.

It started with a walk to Anna Beth Lucius and an error that allowed Sarah Wooten to reach, Mary Grace Davis hammered a pitch to the outfield for a single that scored Lucious and Wooten and tie the game.

With the game knotted, Vardaman held the momentum as the teams headed to the fourth inning.

And after the Lady Rams defense prevented the Lady Tigers from scoring, Vardaman picked up the bats looking to gain the lead – and that’s exactly what they did.

Big fourth

The Lady Rams exploded in the fourth inning with six runs which all came with two outs.

The scoring frenzy began with a walk to Alyssa Long, then Alyssa Bright hit a single. Anna Beth Lucious stepped to the plate and brought them all home as she crushed a three-run homer to left.

With the lead now in hand, the hits continued for Vardaman as Sarah Wooten hit a single and Mary Grace Davis was walked. Then back to back hits by Nora Blake Parker and Abby Casey that scored runs, along with a double steal that plated a run gave the Lady Rams a 9-3 lead.

And after recording three more outs, the time limit was reached, giving the Lady Rams the 9-3 victory.

After the game, Vardaman head coach Josh Hegwood was proud of the way his team battled back and got the win.

He told his team that although they were down early, they fought back and played well to get the win.

“Early on we gave them their runs,” Hegwood said. “But we just had to settle down and execute.”

He added that Anna Beth Lucius’ big home run gave his team all the momentum.

“We expect that from our better players,” Hegwood said. “That was big.”

Hegwood said the team as a whole “has a long way to go,” but they just have to “worry about what we do and we’ll have opportunities.”