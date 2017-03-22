NMMC offers weight loss for state employees

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

TUPELO – North Mississippi Medical Center will host “Weight Loss Surgery Options 101,” a free program for state of Mississippi employees, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the NMMC Wellness Center, 1030 S. Madison St.

Presenters include bariatric surgeons Terry Pinson, M.D., and Will Cauthen, M.D., and nurse practitioner Vivian Rogers. Topics include eligible candidates, types of surgery, psychological factors, keys to success and insurance requirements and fees.

For more information, call (662) 377-SLIM (7546) or 1-866-908-9465.