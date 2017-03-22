Two arrested, charged in Clay County murders

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

WEST POINT – Two men were arrested early Friday morning and charged with a Tuesday afternoon double homicide in Clay County.

According to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott, deputies along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics arrested Shundray Johnson, 22, of Woodland; and Tabarrius Coffey, 24, of Calhoun City.

The men are accused of the shooting deaths of Kentario L. Boyd, 23, and Kenya Campbell, 23, both of Tupelo. The couple was found dead around 4 p.m. March 14 in a red Chrysler PT Cruiser on an isolated stretch of Dixie Road near Highway 46 and just a mile from the Webster County line.

Officials believe Johnson was the trigger man and Coffey was an accomplice, but both were charged with two counts of murder Friday afternoon in Clay County Justice Court. They are being held on $500,000 bonds at undisclosed locations.

“We had to move them around for safety reasons,” Scott said.

While officials have not released a motive for the killings, the sheriff described it as a “drug deal gone bad.” Scott said that section of gravel road near the intersection of Clay, Chickasaw and Webster counties is known by law enforcement as a place often used for drug deals and other criminal activity.

Local assistance

Scott said the cooperation and experience of assisting local, state and federal agencies, along with information from the community, led to the arrests of Coffey and Johnson.

Dealing with the first double-homicide in Clay County in his 18 years, Scott called for and received assistance from several other agencies. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation sent its crime scene unit to collect and preserve evidence. The Calhoun, Chickasaw, Lee, Oktibbeha and Webster county sheriff’s offices helped, as did the U.S. Marshals Service and District Attorney Scott Colom’s office.

Johnson is no stranger to law enforcement in the area. He was convicted of sexual battery in Chickasaw County in May 2012 when he was just 17. Two years later, he was brought back to Chickasaw County Circuit Court on a charge of aggravated assault.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Coffey was a standout football player at Calhoun City High School and Itawamba Community College.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other felony crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-773-8477.