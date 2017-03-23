Chandler to head industrial development

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Three Rivers Planning and Development has named Chickasaw County’s new director for industrial development.

Gary Chandler was the executive director for the Jackson County Economic Development Authority in northeast Alabama and was the president and chief operating officer for The Alliance in Corinth prior to that. He assumed his new post here last week and was introduced to the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

“I’m proud to be working with a special group of people at Three Rivers and I am excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in Chickasaw County,” Chandler said Friday. “I’m spending the first few months getting to know the community from the inside out. A lot of my time is being spent visiting with local officials, community leadership, plant managers and learning more about the product we market.”

Chandler replaces the post most recently filled by Three River’s Josh West. West left TRPDD last month to head up a private company.

Resume

A native of Tupelo, Chandler is a graduate of the University of North Alabama and has completed the New South Economic Development Course at the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute and TVA’s Rural Leadership Institute. Chandler previously worked for U.S Rep. Bud Cramer, D-Ala., for eight years as special assistant and field representative in the Muscle Shoals and Huntsville district offices.

Chandler said getting back to family and the opportunity to work with Three Rivers were factors in his return to Northeast Mississippi.

Chandler has served on the board of directors for the Mississippi Economic Development Council, the Steering Committee for the Commission on the Future of Alcorn County and the CREATE Foundation’s Commission on the Future of Northeast Mississippi. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Corinth and Alcorn County.

Chandler has a track record of holding on to jobs as companies consolidate or consider leaving a community. He was influential in helping save 200 jobs from the former ACT Electronics Company as Ayrshire Electronics came to Corinth.

He also oversaw expansions with Ayrshire Electronics and then KeyTronicEMS in 2010, 2014 and 2015, adding 150 new jobs. Similar expansions with Caterpillar were coordinated through Chandler for a total of 1,000 jobs saved, 190 new jobs created and capital investment of $79.3 million.

“Existing industries are, in many important ways, the lifeblood of a community,” said Chandler. “We’ll continue to visit regularly with Chickasaw County existing industries and work closely with them to do what we can to help them succeed.”

Chandler was involved in product development, land acquisition and marketing properties during his eight years with The Alliance.

Competing for jobs

“Every economic development organization in rural America is faced with the special challenge of finding ways to better compete for new operations – jobs and capital investment — as well as diversify the manufacturing base in our communities,” said Chandler. “We have a well equipped team in place that embraces that challenge and will work hard every day putting our best foot forward for Chickasaw County.”

His wife, Amy, is a teacher and they have two children.

Chickasaw County pays Three Rivers $80,000 annual to serve as the county’s industrial development contact. Supervisors budget $40,000 annually for the post with Okolona and Houston paying $20,000 each.

Three Rivers’ Regional Economic Development Program was founded in 2009 and serves eight counties across Northeast Misssissippi. Three Rivers entered an alliance with Chickasaw, Pontotoc and Union counties in 2013. Itawamba County was added to the alliance in 2014.

Three Rivers also provides administrative support for the North Mississippi Mayors Association, the GM&O Rails-to-Trails Recreational District of North Mississippi , the CodeRED Emergency and Weather Warning System and household hazardous waste collection days.

Founded in 1971, Three Rivers Planning and Development District is a private, nonprofit organization that promotes economic development and provides guidance in its eight-county coverage area. Many of Northeast Mississippi’s major economic projects were completed with at least some guidance from the organization. Three Rivers served as administrator of the Pontotoc/Union/Lee, or PUL Alliance, which helped recruit Toyota to Blue Springs.

Three Rivers not only recruits new industry but visits with existing industry in Chickasaw County to discuss expansions and business needs. Studies show 70-percent of the new jobs created in a community typically come from existing industry.