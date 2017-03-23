EDITORIAL Severe Weather Awareness Week
Last week was Mississippi Severe Weather Awareness Week and the sirens went off and most people looked around and wondered what was going on.
Please remember we had freezing temperatures just a little over a week ago. We also had severe weather sweep Northeast Mississippi two weeks ago. Spring weather changes and it can change fast.
With memories of April 2012’s tornadoes never to be forgotten, we want to once again urge our community to be prepared.
This paper is proud of the way this community responded to that bout of bad weather in the Spring of 2012. We were also proud of the way people look out for the elderly in cold weather.
We want to point out your Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency, local fire departments, police and sheriff’s departments take the drills like we had last week very seriously. They know the value of training when dark clouds gather.
We were also glad to see local schools get with the program and host severe weather safety programs recently. Let’s face it, when the sirens go off for real, it is too late to teach kids where they need to go to be the safest.
No one can predict the weather. And Mississippi Severe Weather Week should give county officials and city leaders of every town in Chickasaw County the opportunity to take a long hard look at our emergency preparedness plans.
Funding for emergency preparedness may seem like a luxury we can do without in these tight economic times. They are civic dollars well spent when the storm clouds close in and the weather sirens sound.
This newspaper is asking our community leaders to please double check our emergency preparedness plans and make sure we are trained, equipped and ready to respond.
This week of warning also applies to the private sector, too.
Every business, every industry and every home should have an emergency tornado plan. Knowing the safest place to go in bad weather and knowing how to help yourself and your neighbor after the all clear sounds is so very important.
We can’t tell you when the next emergency will come. We can urge you to please be prepared.
