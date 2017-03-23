Fishing forecast for area reservoirs looks good

Crappie being caught on all state lakes.

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) fisheries biologists are expecting high fishing success in 2017 on Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid, and Grenada Reservoirs.

Crappie are king here, and these reservoirs are recognized as some of the best crappie lakes in the nation.

According to MDWFP fisheries biologist Keith Meals, “Crappie have had good to excellent spawns since 2012. The big year class from 2013 is over 12 inches, and there are many short fish too.” Anglers should use larger baits to improve their chances of catching legal-sized fish. Crappie regulations on these reservoirs remain unchanged from last year.

Blue catfish, also known as white river cats, are the most numerous catfish on all the reservoirs except for Enid, where channel catfish dominate. Blues are larger than channels, with many ranging from 10 to 25 pounds. “Shad or flavored chicken are better baits for blues than typical catfish baits,” according to Meals.

Higher water levels the last few years have boosted bream numbers. Target bream with crickets or worms when they spawn over a firm bottom of sand or gravel.

Anglers spend approximately 1.5 million hours fishing on these popular water bodies each year.

MDWFP operates state parks on Sardis, Enid, and Grenada Reservoirs for anglers who want to stay overnight.

For more information regarding fishing in Mississippi, visit our website at www.mdwfp.com or call us at (601) 432-2212.

Turkey hunters asked to report their birds

JACKSON – In an effort to increase information on the wellbeing of Mississippi’s wild turkey flock, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) is asking turkey hunters to voluntarily report their harvests this spring through a new online system produced by the agency.

“Mississippi is one of only two states throughout the Eastern wild turkey’s range that does not require hunters to report their spring harvests,” said Adam Butler, the MDWFP’s Wild Turkey Program Coordinator. “While we are not legally requiring hunters to do so at this time, we strongly encourage hunters to begin using our new system to become familiar with the concept,” Butler continued.

Hunters can report their harvests online at www.mdwfp.com/turkeyharvest . The reporting process is easy and should only take a few moments.

Hunters begin the process by creating a user account within the new Mississippi Game Check system. Harvests can then be reported by entering a few simple pieces of information including the date and county of harvest, whether the harvest occurred on private or public land, and some basic measurements from the bird.

In recent years, several other southeastern states have initiated harvest reporting systems for turkey and deer. Moving toward these systems allows more detailed data on harvests to be gathered, which ultimately improves agency decision making. This technique has considerable advantages over older methods which estimate statewide harvests using the responses of a subset of randomly selected hunting license buyers.

Alabama is utilizing mandatory harvest reporting for the first time this spring, and Mississippi officials are carefully assessing their neighboring state’s rollout. “We’re treating 2017 as a pilot year for the program,” continued Butler. “We hope all turkey hunters will utilize the system and we fully encourage everyone to let us know what they like or do not like about this approach. If turkey harvest reporting eventually becomes mandatory we want to ensure that we have done all we can to make it as user friendly as possible.”