Houlka names new principal

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Chickasaw County School Board has hired a new principal for Houlka Attendance Center.

Trustees approved 4-0 – with Trustee Rubie Hollins absent — hiring Anthony Golding, as principal for the 2017-18 school year pending certification. The district, which has only Houlka Attendance Center, has about 512 students.

Golding is currently a history teacher and administrative intern at Tupelo Middle School. He begins work at Houlka July 1.

He holds a master’s in curriculum and instruction, and is finishing work on his specialist in education degree. He does not have a coaching background and plans to get married in May.

“The board and I were impressed with his interest in getting to know our district and in setting district goals,” said Superintendent Dr. Betsy Collums. “He’s also knowledgeable of the growth component of the state accountability model, which is an important aspect of that test.”

Golding replaces Seth Burt as principal of Houlka Attendance Center. Burt hopes to stay with the district in another capacity, perhaps as a teacher/coach. He was a science teacher at the attendance center before becoming principal about two years ago.

“Mr. Burt requested to resign effective at the end of his current contract which is June 30, 2017,” said Collums. “He plans to continue to work in the district in whatever capacity is available. He shared that he would not mind assisting with administrative duties, but he does not want to be the head principal.”

Houston, Okolona and Houlka schools will consolidate as of July 1, 2018. Houston Superintendent of Schools Tony Cook will serve as interim superintendent until a new board is elected. The new district’s central office will be in Houston.

It will be up to the new board and superintendent to determine personnel, Collums said.

In other business:

• Trustees voted to approved a Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi grant of $28,969 for the Project Fit America Program. The grant is from a national non-profit organization that provides cardiovascular health and fitness programs to schools.

The PFA program includes outdoor and indoor physical fitness equipment, structured physical fitness curriculum, and training for physical education teachers, according to the group’s website, projectfitamerica.org .

The grant finances a two-year program with no hidden or additional costs. The program’s educational programs and equipment are designed to let the school teach fitness education year after year. No local matching funds are required.

“Teachers Vickie Homan and Ryan Winter will be in charge of the program, which will involve about 90 youngsters in third and fourth grade,” Collums said.

School nurse Chandra Warren headed the writing of the grant. The program is expected to begin next school year.

• Approved field trips, grades and chaperon/teachers as follows: Safety Day – 5th grade Halford/Criddle – Houston – April 13; Special Olympics – Moss – Starkville – March 24; ICC Tour – Belden and Tupelo – Juniors – Murphree – March 31; MS First Tech Challenge Championship.

• Approved fundraisers as follows: Donuts – Juniors – Burt – March 6 – 22; Yearbook Sales – Ward – April 3 – 14.

• Approved the deletion of fixed assets.

• Reviewed Board Policies Sections A – F. There are several policies under each of the following sections: School District Organization; School Board Organization; General School Administration; Fiscal Management; Business Management; and Facility Expansion.

• Approved a donation of $650 from the Lions Club to help buy general classroom supplies for use by students and teachers.

• Approved a donation of $50 from Jennie Ward for the Robotics Club.

• Approved a donation of $350 from the Basketball Booster Club to cover expense of pep bus on March 1, 2017.

• Approved amending the calendar to make up the day missed on March 1 due to the basketball game in the state tournament on April 17 and to make March 6 a 60 percent day and May 25 a regular day.

• Approved Dana Daniel as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2016-17 school year.

• Adopted the agenda.

• Approved minutes the board’s February meeting.

• Approved payment of claims.

• Approved financial reports.

• Approved out of district travel.

• Recessed until April 4.