Manufacturing skills class offered
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – Registration is continuing for a day class option for the Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification program beginning Mar. 27 at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center.
The class will meet Mondays through Thursdays through May 4 from 8 a.m.-noon.
The program is designed to prepare students desiring to have a career in high-performance manufacturing to be successful. Through this program, students use critical thinking skills, update core skills and knowledge and received nationally-recognized credentials.
Developed to respond to core knowledge for the current and emerging industry sectors located within the north Mississippi region, the 90-hour MBSC includes three national credentials – 10-hour OSHA, the American Heart Association’s CPR and the Career Readiness Certificate. Comprehensive interactive classes, computer-based tools, experienced instructors and excellent reference materials create a valuable training experience.
Participants will learn how to read a caliper, micrometer and blue print drawing; learn how to perform CPR, what companies do to improve and ensure safety, productivity and quality of their processes and products and improve their computer skills.
For more information or to register, contact TZ Waters at (662) 407-1526.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- GLENN MOLLETTE: Preserving life, a little longer March 18, 2017
- Houston seeks to climb the mountain March 22, 2017
- Lady Rams fight for comeback win March 22, 2017
- Extra Innings! March 22, 2017
- McQuary throws in SEC tilt March 22, 2017
- Truck recovered in Pontotoc March 24, 2017
- Manufacturing skills class offered March 24, 2017
- Houlka names new principal March 24, 2017
- Fishing forecast for area reservoirs looks good March 23, 2017
- Chandler to head industrial development March 23, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago