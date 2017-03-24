Manufacturing skills class offered

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Registration is continuing for a day class option for the Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification program beginning Mar. 27 at the Itawamba Community College Belden Center.

The class will meet Mondays through Thursdays through May 4 from 8 a.m.-noon.

The program is designed to prepare students desiring to have a career in high-performance manufacturing to be successful. Through this program, students use critical thinking skills, update core skills and knowledge and received nationally-recognized credentials.

Developed to respond to core knowledge for the current and emerging industry sectors located within the north Mississippi region, the 90-hour MBSC includes three national credentials – 10-hour OSHA, the American Heart Association’s CPR and the Career Readiness Certificate. Comprehensive interactive classes, computer-based tools, experienced instructors and excellent reference materials create a valuable training experience.

Participants will learn how to read a caliper, micrometer and blue print drawing; learn how to perform CPR, what companies do to improve and ensure safety, productivity and quality of their processes and products and improve their computer skills.

For more information or to register, contact TZ Waters at (662) 407-1526.