Truck recovered in Pontotoc

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – A truck stolen in February from Houston has been recovered in Pontotoc and returned to the owner.

Police Chief Billy Voyles said the gray 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche was stolen from a local business on Feb. 21 and was recovered last week. Brandon Tanner, 21, of Houlka, has been charged with grand larceny of an auto and he was placed in the Chickasaw County Jail under $10,000 bond.

“We put the vehicle on NCI and the Pontotoc Sheriff’s Department spotted the truck,” said Voyles. “We also recovered a pistol that was in the vehicle and the keys.”

Voyles urged the community to not leave valuables in autos and to take keys from a vehicle even if they are only going to to be out of it a short time.

Woman arrested for exploitation

BOONEVILLE – A Shannon woman surrendered to authorities Monday on a felony charge of the exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Katrina Shannon, 37, of Shannon, turned herself in at the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office after being indicted by a Prentiss County grand jury. She was booked into the Prentiss County jail with a bond set at $10,000, with an arraignment date of March 21.

The indictment alleges that beginning Feb. 1, 2016, through January 31, 2017, Shannon illegally withdrew money from the victim’s bank account without the victim’s consent. Shannon is accused of withdrawing more than $250 of the victim’s social security income and converting the money to her own use while the victim was a patient at a care facility.

If convicted, Shannon faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum of $10,000 in fines.

Man charged with fondling

HOUSTON – Formal charges have been filed on a local man as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Tammy Townsend’s disappearance in Chickasaw County earlier this year.

Darrell Jefferson, of Houston, is charged with one count of touching a child for a lustful purpose.

A Chickasaw County Grand Jury indicted Jefferson recently on the charge.

Jefferson was the ex-boyfriend of Townsend. And authorities say the charge stems from the investigation into the disappearance of Townsend.

Townsend, 42, disappeared while in Houston on Dec. 16. Her body was discovered by a hunter on Jan. 18 in the Tombigbee National Park and her death has been ruled a homicide.

If convicted, Jefferson faces up to 15 years in prison. Jefferson was released on a $30,000 bond. He is due back in court in late March.

The investigation into Townsend’s death continues.

Bust nets 2-pounds of cocaine

TUPELO – Rico Morris, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his residence in the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard. During a search of the house, North Mississippi Narcotics Unit agents discovered almost 30 ounces of powder cocaine (with an estimated street value of $50,000) and more than $20,000 in cash.

Morris was booked into the Lee County Jail and charged with trafficking more than 30 grams of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $50,000.

According to Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre, the arrest was the result of a nearly five-week investigation following a Feb. 5 shooting at Morris’ residence. At the time, Morris told police that armed men had tried to rob the residence and a juvenile female was shot in the process.

Morris was the only person arrested during the Friday raid. Aguirre did not rule out additional charges or the possibility of additional arrests.

The North Mississippi Narcotics Unit is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of officers from the cities of Amory, Booneville, Fulton, Okolona, Pontotoc and Fulton; and the Chickasaw, Itawamba, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss and Lee counties.