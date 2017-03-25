Medical care answers for America

Medical care continues to dominate our attention in this nation. I hope we don’t have millions of people without health care in the next year or so. However, in reality we already do.

A 50-year-old woman told my wife and I that she seriously needs a knee replacement but she can’t pay her deductible and 20-percent. Together they would be several thousand dollars and on her waitress salary she can’t afford the surgery. She has medical care but she can’t afford to have a very needed surgery.

The answer to medical care in America is to put everyone 65 and over on Medicare. We pay for it so we should receive it when the time comes. Make Medicare pay for everything and get rid of the supplemental insurance. We pay into Medicare all of our lives and then have to worry about supplemental insurance at 65.

Congress should eliminate that hassle.

Medicare should cover everyone over 65. Many will go throughout life and pay very little if any into it. Take some of our foreign aid to cover any who might be left out.

Very poor Americans only should be on Medicaid. Doctors and hospitals must be required to accept Medicaid patients. I realize they have to make money but a 10- to 15-percent load of Medicaid patients is not asking too much for a doctor.

People with preexisting conditions should be able to buy into Medicare. Allow working Americans to buy medical insurance across state lines and shop for affordable insurance plans.

Open up pharmacies in Canada so we can shop for cheaper medicines. Find a cure for cancer. Give Americans a serious tax break if they keep their body mass index at 26 or below.

Funding Medicaid and Medicare is the major part of this battle.

It’s time we start using casino taxes, marijuana taxes, cigarette taxes, alcohol taxes, fast food taxes, obesity taxes and soft drink tax money to fund Medicare and Medicaid.

Finally, make Congress shop and buy their healthcare. Many of our problems would be solved if Congress had to live like average Americans.

Another problem would be solved if insurance company and drug manufacturing company lobbyists are barred from Capital Hill. Congress shouldn’t receive money from these people.

Maybe then they just might make some decisions for the American people instead of what is in the best interests of their financial supporters.

Glenn Mollette is an American syndicated columnist and author. He is a regular contributor to the Chickasaw Journal and can be reached via Email at gmollette@aol.com.