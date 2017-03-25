Ribbon Cutting; Ava Michaels Boutique

By Floyd Ingram

Special to the Chickasaw Journla

The grand opening of the Ava Michael’s Boutique was hosted by the Chickasaw Development Foundation March 15, 2017 with family, friends and customers on hand for the event. Located at 314 W. Madison, Suite B, the business is owned by Brenda Tallent and Lindsey Johnson and can be reached at 662-983-0421 or 631-5057. The boutique offers the latest fashions in women’s clothing, accessories and shoes at a thrifty price.