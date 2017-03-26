CARA CHISOLM: Get involved in your Library

Dear Editor,

April 9 through April 15 will be National Library Week. The MS Homemaker Volunteers will be sponsoring a Book Sale on Wednesday (12th) and Thursday (13th) at the Houston Carnegie Library. All proceeds will go to the library.

If you have books (adult or children) that you would like to donate, please bring them to the library. Your support for this effort will be greatly appreciated.

Please plan to drop by the library and shop our sale. If you have not been to the library lately, you will be impressed by the number of people who make use of this facility every day. The MHV is glad to be able to help supplement the available funds to help the staff more adequately serve the Houston area.

You may also notice that the library has growing pains, with no place to grow. Hopefully, a larger library will become a project for the community in the near future.

Thank you,

Cara Chisolm

Houston, Miss.