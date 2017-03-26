DAR honors two with history awards

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The Chuquatonchee Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution has awarded two students its top honor for grades in history at Houston High School.

Courtney Earnest and Kanazaha Cooper earned the chapter’s Outstanding Work in American History Award with a the highest grades among juniors this spring.

“We are always so proud to recognize those students who excel in history,” said Betty Atkinson, DAR American History chairman. “Their grades reflects a lot of hard work and the local chapter of the DAR is always pleased to honor that effort.”

Earnest and Cooper’s American history teacher, Cathy Spencer, said both students are curious, look a little deeper into history and think about why events unfolded the way they did and how they affect society and culture today.

“Both work very hard, they do their homework and are ready when class begins,” said Spencer. “They realize history is important. I also think they like history – and that makes a big difference.”

Kanazaha Cooper

Cooper, 16, said the old adage is true.

“If you look at the past and learn from you mistakes you hopefully don’t make the same mistakes in the future,” said Cooper. “I like seeing how our country faced problems and worked through our problems in the past.”

She said her favorite era is the Industrial Age.

“So much changed in the Industrial Age and it is the time when America grew and became great,” said Cooper. “I think it is a lot like the Computer Age we are going through now.”

Cooper is the daughter of Charlie and Jacqueline Cooper of Houston.

Courtney Earnest

Earnest, 17, said it is the conflicts and wars that interest her.

“No country is the same after a war – war brings about so much change,” said Earnest. “The world and our country are one way before a war and different afterwards.”

She pointed how the conflict changes people and how it changes technology, business and government.

“I have always enjoyed history, especially world history,” said Earnest. “It’s interesting to read how past events affect the future of a country and world.”

about how things came about, but when you get to go there and see those places, it makes it special.”

Both Cooper and Earnest said they plan to go to college, but neither had decided on a school or a major.

The Chuquatonchee Chapter of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution has chosen the top performing students from Houston High School for more than 10 years.

The DAR, founded in 1890 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.

DAR members volunteer more than 60,000 hours annually to veteran patients, award over $150,000 in scholarships and financial aid each year to students and support schools for the underprivileged with annual donations exceeding $1 million dollars.

As one of the most inclusive genealogical societies in the country, DAR boasts 165,000 members in 3,000 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any woman 18 years or older – regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background – who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership.

The Chuquatonchee Chapter, Mississippi State Society, of the Daughter’s of the American Revolution is headquartered in Houston.