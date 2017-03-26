GWENDOLYN PEARSON: Tourism tax and internet service

Dear Editor,

It was a privilege to meet you recently. I read and enjoy your opinion page!

The letter from a lady in Aberdeen, published in the Chickasaw Journal dated February 22, was outstanding.

In this letter, I address two matters that concern me.

One, the tourism tax, is being improperly charged by some Houston eateries. Has the original condition stated before passing the ordinance been changed? My understanding was that the tax is only charged when a person eats inside.

The second matter has to do with high speed internet service that I have paid for several years. Yet, because of where I live, it hasn’t been available all this time. It does seem that it might be available through a couple of other sources. I suppose I need to check that out.

Gwendolyn Pearson

Houston, Miss.