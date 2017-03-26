GWENDOLYN PEARSON: Tourism tax and internet service
Dear Editor,
It was a privilege to meet you recently. I read and enjoy your opinion page!
The letter from a lady in Aberdeen, published in the Chickasaw Journal dated February 22, was outstanding.
In this letter, I address two matters that concern me.
One, the tourism tax, is being improperly charged by some Houston eateries. Has the original condition stated before passing the ordinance been changed? My understanding was that the tax is only charged when a person eats inside.
The second matter has to do with high speed internet service that I have paid for several years. Yet, because of where I live, it hasn’t been available all this time. It does seem that it might be available through a couple of other sources. I suppose I need to check that out.
Gwendolyn Pearson
Houston, Miss.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Coaching the game he loves March 19, 2017
- Two arrested, charged in Clay County murders March 22, 2017
- NMMC offers weight loss for state employees March 22, 2017
- EDITORIAL Severe Weather Awareness Week March 23, 2017
- Chandler to head industrial development March 23, 2017
- GWENDOLYN PEARSON: Tourism tax and internet service March 26, 2017
- CARA CHISOLM: Get involved in your Library March 26, 2017
- DAR honors two with history awards March 26, 2017
- Ribbon Cutting; Ava Michaels Boutique March 25, 2017
- Medical care answers for America March 25, 2017
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago