FLOYD INGRAM: All politics is local

A wise old politician once told me all politics is local.

After watching campaigns, elections and political shenanigans for 25 years, I’ve come to the conclusion this is true.

When you look at the national picture, you have to remember that it all filters down to a particular region or community heading to the polls and marking a ballot.

Yes, you can debate the merits of the national media, the two-party system and massive political machines, but I’m always impressed at how it is a man or woman quietly walking into a polling place that determines who is in charge of the greatest and most powerful country on earth.

That awe also holds true for the future of Houston, Okolona and Houlka

It is local people – the good ones and the bad ones — who team up with a particular candidate early on in a campaign that make things happen. They put signs in their yard, bend the ear of family and friends and then make sure their people get out and vote in the primaries and General Election.

It’s not a perfect system but it’s the only one we’ve got.

• • •

Your Chickasaw Journal ran a Page One story on candidates qualifying for city elections across Chickasaw County with more than 48 people seeking local 25 offices. My math shows 1.92 people per post.

I know some of the characters running for some of those spots. I’ll be glad to tell you who rate a .92 of a candidate in my books.

Better yet, why don’t you make sure you are registered to vote this spring and we’ll let the ballot box tell the tale.

Primaries will be May 2 and that will cull many. Anyone who has ever milked a cow will tell you the cream rises to the top. Let’s hope the best and the brightest make it to June 6.

I said earlier that all politics is local. Well, all media is local, too.

We’ll have the Tupelo TV stations run down here this spring and then run back to Gum Town on a particular story. If we’re lucky we might have the paper out of Jackson do a story or two.

But the media outlet that will keep you up to date on local politics is the Chickasaw Journal.

That’s our job.

• • •

The winds of change are blowing across this country — and that is not a bad thing.

I am an eternal optimist and I couldn’t do this job if I didn’t think things would get better.

People are fed up with the buying and selling of power in Washington, Jackson and even towns in Chickasaw County. While I don’t think things will change much on the local level this spring, it will be interesting to watch the tempest whirl.

If you want change, you will have a chance to vote for it this summer.

• • •

I admire people who are willing to throw their hat in the ring.

It takes courage, commitment and lot of blood, sweat and tears to run for political office.

The problem is getting good people to run for office.

Those with business savvy, a strong work ethic and good common sense usually have a real job making real money somewhere else. It’s hard to get good people to run for public office.

Part of the reason is the job is public. It’s difficult for people, who are used to making big decisions, to have their every vote scrutinized and berated at the coffee shop every morning.

The second reason is it takes a lot of time. If you think being elected to a local board is meeting once or twice a month – think again. There is homework – lots of it – at all of these jobs.

Last but not least, these jobs really don’t pay very well. I’ve always felt if you are doing it for the money you are doing it for the wrong reason. I also believe if this is the best paying job you have ever had, we don’t need to vote you into office.

• • •

For years in this state if you wanted to get elected at the local level you had to run as a Democrat.

That trend is slowly starting to change.

We’ve got some several running as Republicans this spring and even more running as Independents.

But being Baptist, I’ve always felt it’s not your denomination that counts, but how you practice your religion.

• • •

I said earlier that all politics is local. I also said earlier that I am an optimist.

This year will see this community come together and work to elect our best and brightest.

This is the year that good people study the candidates and the issues and make the right choice.

Because if you take a hard look at campaign 2017, it is the future of our town, our community and our way of life that is at stake.

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He registered to vote 30-days after he moved to Houston and he – and his family – have voted in every election since.