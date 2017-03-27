Starkville man killed in shootout after fleeing officers
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
COLUMBUS – A man was shot to death after fleeing during a traffic stop and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in gunfire in Lowndes County.
State Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says a Lowndes County deputy sheriff was shot in the leg, but the wounds are not considered life-threatening.
Strain says the chase started Monday morning near Mathiston and ended when the fleeing vehicle was disabled about 40 miles to the east, near Columbus. He says Mississippi Highway Patrol officers joined sheriff’s department officers from three counties in the pursuit.
Pryor Spencer Bailey IV, 45, of Starkville, was fatally shot after he exited his vehicle and brandished two guns.
The incident began shortly after 10 a.m. when a Webster County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a white Hyundai SUV following a 911 call on suspicion of DUI.
A multi-county, high-speed pursuit ensued. Stop sticks were deployed inside the city of Columbus, but the driver evaded the attempt to stop his vehicle.
More stop sticks were deployed near the intersection of Highways 50 and 82, and the vehicle was stopped. That is when Bailey exited the vehicle with his guns, allegedly shot the deputy and then was himself mortally wounded.
Evidence collected at the scene will be sent to the State Crime Lab for analysis, and Bailey’s body will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- GWENDOLYN PEARSON: Tourism tax and internet service March 26, 2017
- CATHY SPENCER: Teacher of the Week March 21, 2017
- Manufacturing skills class offered March 24, 2017
- Truck recovered in Pontotoc March 24, 2017
- Medical care answers for America March 25, 2017
- Starkville man killed in shootout after fleeing officers March 27, 2017
- Teacher of the Week March 27, 2017
- MSU Extension offers Horse Management 101 March 27, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: All politics is local March 27, 2017
- GWENDOLYN PEARSON: Tourism tax and internet service March 26, 2017
- Patricia Burgess Cossey: This is to address the Tourism Tax. I recently hea...
- Chris Johnson: Great article! I would note, though, that all Full...
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago