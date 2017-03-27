Teacher of the Week

School: Houston Lower Elementary School

Name: Amanda Brassfield

Graduated: Graduated from Vardaman High School in 1997

Residence: Houston, Mississippi

Occupation: Kindergarten teacher

Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University

Community Activities: Member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church

Family: daughter of Wayne and Jody Bailey; married to Jason Brassfield; Children: Peyton (16) Emma (14)

Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I love children and it is a joy to see them learn.”