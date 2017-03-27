Teacher of the Week
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | March 27, 2017 | Business, Living, News
School: Houston Lower Elementary School
Name: Amanda Brassfield
Graduated: Graduated from Vardaman High School in 1997
Residence: Houston, Mississippi
Occupation: Kindergarten teacher
Education: Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University
Community Activities: Member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church
Family: daughter of Wayne and Jody Bailey; married to Jason Brassfield; Children: Peyton (16) Emma (14)
Why did you choose to pursue a career in public education? “I love children and it is a joy to see them learn.”
